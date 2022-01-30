Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,736 shares during the period. Trex makes up 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.11% of Trex worth $365,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

