Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) versus Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Head to Head Review

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A Discovery 10.42% 11.62% 4.27%

This table compares Troika Media Group and Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Discovery $10.67 billion 1.29 $1.22 billion $1.88 14.44

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Troika Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Troika Media Group and Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery 0 5 8 0 2.62

Discovery has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 59.13%. Given Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Summary

Discovery beats Troika Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

