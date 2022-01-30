Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $224.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.56. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $212.49 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,141,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

