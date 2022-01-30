Truist Financial Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

