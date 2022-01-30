Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.