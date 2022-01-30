Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.55

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 6791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Tuya in the second quarter worth about $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Tuya by 33.8% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Tuya by 95.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tuya by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.