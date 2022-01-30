Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Twilio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Twilio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Twilio by 622.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after buying an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

