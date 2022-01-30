Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.99

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYRA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,245,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

