Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

UBER opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

