UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €198.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €198.00 ($225.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNR1. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €177.44 ($201.63).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €177.95 ($202.22) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.94.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

