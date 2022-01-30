Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 136.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 59,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.