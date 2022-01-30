Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Market Cap Tops $3.26 Million

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.26 million and $9,338.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.94 or 0.06750707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,778.57 or 0.99713852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

