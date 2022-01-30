Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.22

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.22 and traded as low as $30.51. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,195 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.56%.
About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
