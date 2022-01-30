Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.22

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.22 and traded as low as $30.51. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 2,195 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

