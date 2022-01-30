United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.67. 181,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,372,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,890,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,429,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

