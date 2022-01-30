Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

