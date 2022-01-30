Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 2.9%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) shares traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 17,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.53.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.