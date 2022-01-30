US Bancorp DE Acquires 112 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

