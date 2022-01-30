US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,054 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.67. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

