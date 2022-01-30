US Bancorp DE Sells 1,392 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

