US Bancorp DE Sells 6,479 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Harsco worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HSC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

