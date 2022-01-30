US Bancorp DE Sells 730 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.