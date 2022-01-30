US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $45,048,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

