Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post $292.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $301.50 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $246.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 662,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

