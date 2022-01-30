VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 505,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,133,740 shares.The stock last traded at $23.21 and had previously closed at $23.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

