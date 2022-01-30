Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

