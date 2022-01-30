Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

