Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $406.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.