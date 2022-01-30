VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VACNY stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VAT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

