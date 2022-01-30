VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $421,192.28 and $6.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.48 or 1.00066565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00504902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,638,262 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.