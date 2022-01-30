Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.0999 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $8,203.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00291323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002081 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.