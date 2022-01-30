Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Acquired by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. Viad comprises approximately 6.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 2.80% of Viad worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 98,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $35.55 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $729.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.