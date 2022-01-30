Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Head to Head Analysis

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

5.3% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,887.80% -30.71% -26.56% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.25 million 42.23 -$25.88 million ($0.91) -0.88 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Volatility & Risk

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Predictive Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 396.89%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.71%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc. engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate. The Helomics segment includes clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of AI. The Skyline segment consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales, and its TumorGenesis subsidiary is included within corporate. The Soluble segment provides services using an automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens, using additives and excipients commonly included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. The company was founded by Lawrence W. Gadbaw, Peter L. Morawetz, and Jeffrey K. Drogue on April 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.