VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

VICI opened at $28.23 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

