VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIL stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

