Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

