Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.