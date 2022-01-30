Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 313,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

