Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,561 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

