Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($134.09) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Vinci stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Vinci has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

