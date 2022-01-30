Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.09).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 186.55 ($2.52) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 127.40 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,169.13).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.