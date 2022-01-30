Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 203,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $2.02 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 25,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

