Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 960,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,735. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $542.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

