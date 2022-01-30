Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $647.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.73 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of VC stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 343,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,140. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

