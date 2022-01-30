Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 52,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 9,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTSCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

