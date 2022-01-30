Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

VLPNY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

