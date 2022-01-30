Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 210 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on Volvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

