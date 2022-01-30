Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.61% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $49,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after buying an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,191,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 610,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,023,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 599,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

