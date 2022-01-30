W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WRB opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

