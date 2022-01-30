Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.36 ($185.64).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €128.40 ($145.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €142.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

