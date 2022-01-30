Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $168,944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

